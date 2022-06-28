Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

