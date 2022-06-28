Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

