Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

