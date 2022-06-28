Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading Up 0.5%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 3,919 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

