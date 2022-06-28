Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

