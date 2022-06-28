Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

Get Enea AB (publ) alerts:

About Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF)

Enea AB (publ) provides software products for telecommunication, cybersecurity, medical device, and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers 5G data management products, such as Enea Stratum Network Data Layer, Enea Unified Data Manager, Enea Digital Identity, and Enea Equipment Identity Register; and access management and policy control services, including Enea Access Manager, Enea Policy Manager, and Enea ENUM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enea AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enea AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.