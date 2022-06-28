Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

