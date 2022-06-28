EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

