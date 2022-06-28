EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.