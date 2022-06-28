Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $685.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $679.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

