Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
