Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Insiders sold 96,492 shares of company stock worth $911,984 over the last three months.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.