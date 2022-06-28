Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ITT Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

