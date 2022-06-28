Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

