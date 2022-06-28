Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 32.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 114.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.