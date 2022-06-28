Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 272 ($3.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £820.59 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.75. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 366 ($4.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

