Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,050 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

