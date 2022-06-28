Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,119 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

