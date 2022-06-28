Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Expedia Group stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

