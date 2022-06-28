Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

