FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.15 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.03. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $13.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

NYSE FDS opened at $391.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

