Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $426,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,686,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,267 shares of company stock worth $2,214,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of FATE opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.