FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.95.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

