FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $294.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.

FDX stock opened at $240.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

