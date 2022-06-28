FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $339.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $328.00 to $339.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.

FDX stock opened at $240.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

