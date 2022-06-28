FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.95.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 214.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 103,684 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

