Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

FTEC opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40.

