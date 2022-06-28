Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.