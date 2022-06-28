Financial Survey: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharecare and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 1.49 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.20 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sharecare and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sharecare currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Sharecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

