First Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,336,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.