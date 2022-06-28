First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,379.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

