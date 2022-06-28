First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.20.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

