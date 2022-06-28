First Internet Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of INBK opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

