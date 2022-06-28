First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $745.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

