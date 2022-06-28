Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Anthem by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $482.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.26. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

