Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

