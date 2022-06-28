Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE BABA opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $321.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

