Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 671,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 920,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

