Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

