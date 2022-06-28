Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of CMI opened at $195.38 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

