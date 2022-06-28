Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.