Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.13 on Monday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
