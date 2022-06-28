Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.13 on Monday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

