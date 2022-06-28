Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $163.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

FLGZY opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

