Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

