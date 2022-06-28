FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.52

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.52 and traded as high as $40.66. FormFactor shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 337,363 shares.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,452,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

