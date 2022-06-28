Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Down 0.6%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up about 3.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 93.14% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

