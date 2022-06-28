Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.66.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

