Fortune 45 LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

