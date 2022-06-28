Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,950,000 after purchasing an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

