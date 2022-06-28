Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
NYSE BEN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,950,000 after purchasing an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
