Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.66 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.