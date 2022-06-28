Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €47.69 ($50.73) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €43.53 ($46.31) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($75.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

